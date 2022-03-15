Support for flood victims

Students at St Anthony’s School Noble Park are pitching in to help victims of the devastating NSW and Queensland floods.

During the time of Lent, the students have made friendship bracelets and bookmarks to sell on Friday 18 March.

They hope to raise $500 for The Salvation Army’s flood appeal.

As of 10 March, The Salvation Army had provided more than 40,000 meals and refreshments as well as more than 1100 recovery grants across the flood-ravaged regions.

It had helped more than 850 families, as well as provided emotional and practical support.

The Salvation Army and other agencies are running 21 recovery hubs in Queensland and NSW.

“Donations made by the public to The Salvation Army’s Flood Appeal are used in direct support of those displaced and devastated by flood waters,” Salvation Army spokesperson Major Bruce Harmer said.

Donations: www.salvationarmy.org.au/donate/make-a-donation/donate-online/?appeal=2022floodappealhp or call 13 72 58 (13SALVOS).