Cr’s park blitz takes out the trash

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Seventeen large sacks of rubbish as well as piles of discarded tools, mattress coils and other junk have been cleaned out of 26 parks in a one-day litter-collection blitz.

Greater Dandenong councillor Lana Formoso led a volunteer team toiling for 11 hours in 30-degree heat in every park in her Noble Park North Ward on Sunday 13 March.

Starting at 8am, Cr Formoso with 13 family and friends salvaged an astonishing mound of waste. Especially considering that it was just a week after Clean Up Australia Day.

Among the haul were 79 protective face masks as well as cardboard sheets, a whipper-snipper, a vacuum cleaner, gym equipment, and drug paraphernalia.

“Waste in general just shocks me. And the fact that it can end up in our waterways.

“That’s why I set an example for my kids Luka and Hugo. They were also excited to take part, doing something positive for the environment.”

But the war against waste is never over. Cr Formoso returned to GJ Duggan Reserve soon after the clean-up to find newly-dumped litter.

“That was devastating. That’s a real kick in the guts – the fact that people are so ignorant about waste and what harm it actually does.

“We need more education, more recycling and more bins.”

The endless cigarette butts, straws and beer bottle tops found around sports clubs was another lowlight.

Cr Formoso has volunteered on the annual Clean Up Australia Day for much of her life.

She hopes to make her 26-park blitz a traditional part of the day.

“I’m certainly conscious about leaving the least environmental footprint I can.

“I thought it would be a great way to get the community involved and focus on keeping our ward clean.”