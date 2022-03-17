Specialised disability support for individual needs

NDIS participant, Joshua, has goals just like many others: he would like to get his license; maintain a job that he enjoys; be independent and live on his own; participate in his community and socialise with friends.

Working full-time, Joshua found it difficult to find the supports he needed on weekends and outside of his working hours.

He approached OC Connections’ Casey Disability Supports Hub and, together with his Mum and Dad, worked with Hub coordinator, Lyndall to establish what supports Joshua needed, and when and where he needed them.

They established a regular support program with an OC Connections disability support worker to support Joshua every Saturday to get out into the community and live his life the way he wants to.

Joshua has been very happy with the support he has received from OC Connections. “They are good communicators, and I don’t feel nervous when I am out. They are interested in what I want to do and listen to my opinions,” he says.

Our co-achieve model is our way of working with Joshua on all the different areas of his life that are important for happy and healthy living. Co-achieve helps OC Connections staff learn how to support Joshua to reach his goals. It means we can help Joshua to learn new skills, do new things, decide what he wants in life and how to make it happen.

Our Casey Disability Supports Hub is providing access to our supports to people with disability living in the City of Casey. We are located at the Cranbourne West Community Hub (4A Flicka Blv, Cranbourne West), where you can come and discuss your support needs, or you can call us on 0407 438 781.

You can find out more about our Casey Hub and our support options at www.occonnections.org/occ-casey-hub.