King Magnus’s crowning moment

By Lachlan Mitchell

Robbie Griffiths and Mathew de Kock are hoping King Magnus can wear another important crown this Saturday with the running of the $5million All-Star Mile at Flemington.

The Cranbourne pairing of de Kock and Griffiths are no strangers to success on the big stage with King Magnus saluting in last-year’s Cranbourne Cup over 1600-metres.

The six-year-old gelding, out of Magnus/Influential Miss, has had a great preparation leading into the world’s richest mile race.

“We are looking forward to the big day and think he will give us a very good run,” Griffiths told Star News.

King Magnus’s last-run came in the Group-2 Blamey Stakes over the same 1600-metre trip at Flemington with legendary jockey Damien Oliver on-board and happy with his run.

“Damien Oliver was very pleased with his run the other day, he has come through his last-run in good order,” Griffiths said.

Early forecasts have predicted rain to shower the Flemington straight which will suit the Cranbourne Cup winner.

“We know how good he was in the Cranbourne Cup on the wet, so with that statistic on our side, certainly a wet All-Star Mile would be in our favour,” Griffiths said.

King Magnus’s last two runs have been in varied distances with his first run after the cup at the shorter distance of 1400 for The Elms Handicap.

“He will appreciate the run at the 1600 and he had his run in the Blamey at the mile; he will like running over the 1600 which is the same distance as the Cranbourne Cup,” Griffiths said.

The full field of The All-Star Mile is filled with a litany of Cranbourne-trained horses.

Mick Price and Michael Kent are never far from the action when it comes to big Group-1 races and the stable will no doubt have I’m Thunderstruck ready to run a big race.

The four-year-old gelding made its name in last-year’s Golden Eagle, when Hugh Bowman steered the short-priced favourite home.

And Sierra Sue is looking to win her third group one under the guidance of Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young.

Sierra Sue’s last win was the Group-1 Futurity Stakes over 1400-metres, where the mare held off a fast-finishing Mo’unga to salute for the stable.

Enver Jusufovic is hoping to break through for his first Group-1 with Pinstriped.

The gelding, out of Street Boss/Snitzel Blitz, will be looking to race into the annals of history.

Pinstriped last race was the Australian Guineas when it ran fifth in a strong field, which included the Peter Moody trained Lightsaber, and winner, and fellow Cranbourne-trained Hitotsu.