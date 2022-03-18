Holdens roar back to Dandy

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

One of Australia’s biggest Holden car shows is returning to Dandenong Showgrounds.

After the event’s two-year Covid hiatus, co-organiser John Ternel is part of the large legion of enthusiasts who can’t wait.

“Holden car shows keep the Holden name alive,” he says.

It typically attracts hundreds of classic models in all its glory.

Holden had made legendary cars such the FJ, Torana, Kingswood, Monaro and Commodore HSV until it recently left Australian shores.

In the meantime, the market for collectable Holdens is going gangbusters, Mr Ternel says. A VF Club Sport had recently sold for more than $150,000 – about double its original price.

“I never in my wildest dreams imagined that prices would go up like that. You expect to lose money.”

Mr Ternel is a proud owner of an immaculate, blazing red 1982 VH SS Commodore replica with an “interesting history”.

Originally with a six cylinder engine, it’s fitted with a NSW police restamped ‘Group A’ racing V8 motor dating back to the days of disgraced officer Roger Rogerson.

And an “Aussie four-speed” manual gearbox.

“I’ve put three years into the car and still got more to go.”

As a kid, Mr Ternel was initially keen on Fords. But he was converted by Dad’s red VH Commodore company car with a 3.3-litre six.

He remembers when Holden built Commodores in Dandenong, including in its No.1 selling heyday in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“The Commodore’s a piece of Australia. It’s a pretty unique car, built, designed and tuned for Australian conditions.”

The Holden car show is being staged by the Rotary Club of Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills. All net proceeds go to local Rotary community service programs.

The family event includes a live band, food trucks, kids activities, car sponsor displays, a raffle and car-owner prizes.

It is at Dandenong Showgrounds, Greaves Reserve on Sunday 3 April, 7am-2pm. Car shows entries are still open. Details: ‘Dandenong All Holden Car Show’ Facebook site.