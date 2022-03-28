Big day of sunny smiles

Huge numbers basked in sunshine during the inaugural Noble Park Big Day Out on Saturday 26 March.

The free, all-ages event at Noble Park Skate Park included live cultural performances, free workshops, sport clinics, arts activities, rock climbing, reptile zoo and stalls.

It was organised by the Noble Park Suburban Revitalisation Board’s youth committee and City of Greater Dandenong Youth Services.

Revitalisation Board chair and state MP Lee Tarlamis said the event would become a “staple feature” of Noble Park.

“I’m so excited that the ‘Noble Park Big Day Out’ was embraced by the community and was a huge success … bringing the precinct to life, celebrating our diversity and supporting our local traders.”

“I’ve also been really inspired by the passion and commitment of the youth committee – and I’m

looking forward to working further with these future leaders.”

Noble Park has received $2.5 million of state funding from the revitalisation board, including for an all-abilities playground, Frank Street open space and a youth engagement project.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said he was proud of the youth committee for staging the “significant community event”.

“The Youth Committee identified that after the last few years of the pandemic, residents have been socially isolated and need local opportunities to reconnect.”

“I am so proud to see our passionate young people working together to showcase all Noble Park has to offer and to bring about positive community outcomes that will have a lasting impact.”