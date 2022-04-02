Source of optimism

By Bill Kean of The Baha’i Community of Greater Dandenong

As we grapple with the challenges we face at home and grieve at those we witness taking place on an international level, my message of hope, which was initiated mainly in response to the Covid situation, has been re-worked.

It is self-evident that the mounting issues confronting the national leaders/communities of today are daily increasing and have to be addressed.

Yet there is reassurance in the knowledge that amidst all the upheavals, a new kind of collective life is taking shape which gives practical expression to all that is good in human beings.

The source of the optimism the Baha’i community feels, is a vision that rises above all the ‘man made ideologies’.

For it places its trust in the Divine Physician who has given us the remedy and the ways and means to achieve it, namely the steps that will make possible the unification of all the peoples of the world in one universal family.

Baha’u’llah, the Prophet-Founder of the Baha’i Faith said: “The world’s equilibrium hath been upset through the vibrating influence of this most great, this new World Order.

“Mankind’s ordered life hath been revolutionised through the agency of this unique, this wondrous System – the like of which mortal eyes have never witnessed.”

“What a power is love! It is the most wonderful, the greatest of all living powers.

“Love gives life to the lifeless . . . Love brings hope to the hopeless and gladdens the hearts of the sorrowful.” (Baha’i Writings)

