Pet regos due

Pet registrations in the Greater Dandenong City Council are due on Monday 9 April.

All owners must register cats and dogs aged over three months to the council.

Out of date information is one of the biggest barriers preventing lost pets from being returned to their owners.

Mayor Jim Memeti said council rangers loved to return lost pets to their owners, but out of date information could delay happy reunions.

“By registering your cats and dogs, and keeping contact details up to date, you can ensure that lost pets have their best chance of making it home,” the Mayor said.

The law requires owners to register all cats and dogs aged over three months with Council, and pet registrations must be renewed by 9 April each year.

Heavily discounted fees are offered for desexed pets and those over 10 years of age.

All cats and dogs must be microchipped before they can be registered.

If you desex your pet within one month of paying the full registration fee and provide Council with the certificate, it will refund the difference between the costs of the two fee levels.

If you are transferring a current registration from another council area you can transfer the remainder of that registration free of charge.

Pet registrations can now be completed online.

Visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/pets-and-animals/pet-registration for more information.