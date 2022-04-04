Dining program launched

The Victorian Government launched its $30 million Victorian Dining Program on Wednesday 30 March.

The program encourages people to seek out world-class dining experiences.

Through the program, customers can claim back 25 per cent of their dining bill.

To lodge a claim, customers must dine between Monday and Thursday in an eligible restaurant, cafe or bar across Victoria and outside the City of Melbourne municipality (which is covered by Midweek Melbourne Money) and spend $40 or more in one transaction.

Customers by paying for their meal in full and receives a digital or printed, itemised receipt or tax invoice that includes business name, ABN, purchase date (using Australian format – date/month/year), itemised purchase, total amount paid.

Receipts must be in English. Handwritten and EFTPOS merchant receipts will not be accepted.

Customers should then upload their receipt and contact information, bank details, date of purchase and total bill amount to the secure website.

The customer’s 25 per cent rebate is credited to their nominated Australian bank account within five business days of their claim being approved.

Regular updates on funds will be published on the Victorian Dining Program website. Before submitting a claim, we encourage customers to check the website to see if funds are available.

The Victorian Dining Program will run alongside the Victorian Entertainment Program, which offers 25 per cent back on entertainment purchases including cinema tickets, theatre productions, live music and other events any day of the week across Victoria.

Individuals can claim up to $125 in combined rebates across the Victorian Dining and Entertainment Program. Rebates are on a first–come, first served basis until all the funds are gone.

The Victorian Government is promoting the program to consumers. Businesses can also promote the program using word of mouth, email, newsletters, websites and social media.

A Business Information Pack with details of how to get involved plus digital promotional assets, can be downloaded from the Victorian Dining and Entertainment Program website. The pack will soon be available in six languages – Arabic, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Hindi, Punjabi and Vietnamese. For more information, you can also call Business Victoria on 13 22 15.

Mayor Jim Memeti highlighted the importance of the program for the municipality.

“The City of Greater Dandenong offers an authentic cultural experience without your passport,” Cr Memeti said.

“We encourage people to taste the delights of Greater Dandenong and discover the vibrancy and diversity in our local dining experiences.

“Enjoy the region’s rich array of culinary delights and an authentic celebration of food and culture.”