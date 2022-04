One person has been taken to Dandenong Hospital in a stable condition after a multi-vehicle collision in Keysborough.

The Dandenong Bypass is blocked westbound at Perry Road. Perry Road is blocked northbound.

VicTraffic is asking people to follow the directions of emergency services.

Avoid the area by using Cheltenham Road and Chapel Road.

VicTraffic reported the incident at 3.05pm on Monday 4 April.