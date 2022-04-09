Fun prevails at Big Picnic

Wet, wild weather may have been better for kite flying than sitting on picnic rugs but it didn’t deter the multitudes of entertainers at Keysborough’s Big Picnic on Sunday 3 April.

Picnic-goers enjoyed free sports activities such as volleyball, mini-golf and gridiron, as well as native animals and the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Frederick Wachter Reserve.

Live performers included Mexican Music Man, Dr Hubble, Sergei and Tatiana the Strongest Couple in the World, Koala Gymnastics, Trucked Up Circus and CJ and his puppets.