Diversity brought to life

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong Market entrance has been given a vibrant splash of colour by a team of artists and young people.

The ‘Greater Dandenong. My Place. My Community’ mural was brought to vivid life by mural artists Mike Makatron, Karena Bravo, Bryan Itch and Sebastian Fransz on a wall near the market’s southern car park.

It reflects themes of diversity, social connection, food, sport and nature, which were chosen by young people in a series of art workshops.

The mural was unveiled by mayor Jim Memeti and councillor Rhonda Garad, along with a bevy of entertainers.

Greater Dandenong Council led the project.

“The principal aim of this art project is to create a sense of community pride and connection amongst local young people through creative expression,” a council spokesperson said.