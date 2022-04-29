$30K-plus thefts from electronics shop

Police are seeking a man over $30,000-plus of electronics stolen from a Mulgrave business.

The electronics business on Dunlop Road was allegedly targeted twice by the man in a white sedan in two days in late April.

On the first occasion, he stole a “significant” amount of stock including in-car CB radios and DVD players on Saturday 23 April about 1.50am, police say.

He left the scene in the white sedan.

Police allege the same man stole more than $30,000 worth of stock and left in the same vehicle about 4.20am on Anzac Day, 25 April.

Some of the stolen property was later located on the side of Pound Road, Narre Warren, police say.

The man is described as Caucasian, with a medium build and wearing a blue cap, black jacket, dark-coloured trousers, spectacles and face mask.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au