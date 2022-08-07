Music opportunity for youngsters

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Local students with a passion for music are being encouraged to join ON TRACK – a hands-on school holiday music program.

Developed by Mushroom Group, the free program funded by the department of education fosters a dynamic music experience that celebrates music, collaboration and creativity.

No musical experience is required to take part in the experience from Monday September 19 until Thursday September 22 at St Johns Regional College, Dandenong.

Music industry specialists and artists will mentor and train the students, instilling confidence in an inclusive, warm, fun environment.

Students will experience specialised song writing workshops, learning to story tell through lyrics, beat-make, rap, produce film clips and perform their own music.

Aimed at upper primary and secondary school aged students, the program starts off with participants writing a collaborative chorus and individual verses as students come up with the basis for the song they will perform on the final day.

Demo recording, tips about performance technique from coaches and the creation of a music video will also form part of the program before there is an opportunity to perform in front of peers.