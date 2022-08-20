Short deadline, long benefits

Nearly 50 students at Lyndale Secondary College produced uplifting childrens books within 12 hectic hours on 17 August.

The five teams were taking part in Write A Book In a Day, which raises money for childrens cancer research via the charity The Kids’ Cancer Project.

Their illustrated, bound and published stories were required to feature a hat-maker who overcomes a fear of heights.

One of the participants Akshaj said it made his team feel proud to give something to the community.

Haidiyn said it took some collaborative spirit to work with her team of 10 students for 12 hours.

“We didn’t think we’d be able to cooperate together. After being resilient throughout the whole day, the outcome was really good.

“Our work definitely paid off.”

The students’ books are shared in hospitals around Australia and on The Kids’ Cancer Project’s online library.