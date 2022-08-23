Hallam Haka performers

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Ten students from Hallam Secondary College are vying to be part of the Haka performance at the state school spectacular later this year.

Hallam was one of three schools that took part in the performance at the last spectacular, in 2019, and there are now students from five schools – including nearby Narre Warren P-12 college and Cranbourne East Secondary College

Haka are traditional Maori performances that symbolise strength and unity.

“For a lot of them, it is the first time they have ever done anything like that and they don’t realise how empowering it can actually be,” teacher Karlene Morgan said.

“We do talk a lot about our ancestors of the Haka as well, and how when we’re out there, we do represent them so it gives them connection to their family and in general because it is for any newcomer to Victoria.” .

Unlike the performance in 2019, females will be involved this year, with eight of the ten from Hallam being females.

“It is very empowering as well for our young female students to be involved in that.

A lot of them saw the haka two years ago that our boys did and wanted to be involved in it the following year and some are very angry now that the girls can do it because they missed out!”