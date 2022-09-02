Polystyrene artist’s finest work

The ingenuity of Noble Park sculptor Martin Heatherich has reached The Good Guys Dandenong.

Mr Heatherich has visited the electronic retailer several times recently, asking for any spare polystyrene that would be discarded because, as he tells and shows them, he has a use for it.

A long-time art aficionado, Mr Heatherich has been turning his attention to sculpting out the material, with three of his seven sculptures currently on display at Harmony Square.

They are based on his musings of global events and he draws inspiration from his natural surroundings.

Heatherich has previously had two solo exhibitions.

To see his work, visit the Harmony Square windows before 28 September.