Olympian puts icing on charity day

A Winter Olympic speed-skating champion made a surprise dash into Dandenong South Primary School on 30 August.

Steven Bradbury OAM famously won gold as the ‘last man standing’ in the 1000-metre event at the 2002 Games.

He visited the school as the charity ambassador for Magical Getaway Foundation – which sent six families from the school for their first holidays at Phillip Island last year.

The charity recently staged a Magical Getaway Day to raise funds and awareness for its work.

According to the MGF, one in three Australian children have never been on holiday.

“The foundation’s family wait list grows every day with more than 60 families currently waiting for a much-needed break away,” MGF founder Rosemary Teed said.

“The need is there. We just need the funds to create brighter futures for vulnerable Australians.”

The MGF hopes its first annual fundraiser will rack up more than $10,000 for the cause.

Details: magicalgetawayfoundation.org/getawayday2022