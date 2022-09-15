Snapshots of Nature

Photos of Greater Dandenong’s natural world are being collected as part of a Biodiversity Blitz.

During September, residents have been invited to upload their photos of local plants, fungi and animals.

Among the observations are native trees, orchids, spiders, flies, birds and beetles.

Several neighbouring councils are racing to find who can record the most species.

As of 8 September, Yarra Ranges Shire was in the lead with Kingston, Mornington Peninsula and Greater Dandenong in a close race for second.

Greater Dandenong is offering nature-themed prizes for entrants in four competitons Bird Blitz, Mini Beast Bonanza, Flower Frenzy and overall most species.

Details: https://www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/biodiversity-blitz