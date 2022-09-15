Crime down 15%

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Crime in Greater Dandenong has continued to drop, according to the latest official statistics.

In the 2021-’22 financial year, breaching family violence orders rose to the No.1 offence in Greater Dandenong, Crime Statistics Agency reported.

There were 1722 breaches during the reporting period – up from 1646 the previous year.

At the same time, family violence assaults, stalking, harassment and threatening behaviour offences were lower.

Overall, recorded offences dropped 15 per cent – with falls across Dandenong, Noble Park, Springvale, Keysborough and Dandenong North.

It also mirrored a 10 per cent drop across Victoria – and the state’s lowest offence numbers since 2014.

Theft from vehicles dropped to No.2 – down 7 per cent. Other major categories such as criminal damage and drug possession also fell.

Sexual offences dropped 24 per cent, dangerous driving was down 11 per cent, as was car thefts down 18 per cent.

On the rise were homicides, up from 5 in 2020-’21 to 10 in 2021-’22, as well as non-family violence related assaults and assaults on police officers.

Robberies, graffiti offences, residential aggravated burglaries and prohibited/controlled weapon offences were also up.

Bail order breaches also doubled to 548 for the financial year.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said police would keep an “intense focus on those causing the most harm”.

He nominated taskforces hitting organised crime, youth gangs and dangerous driving.

The continued low crime rates were a “positive sign as we move further away from the restrictions imposed during the pandemic, which we know impacted the ability for criminals to offend.”

Relating to the pandemic, public health order offences in Greater Dandenong plummeted from more than 1700 in 2020-’21 to 314 in 2021-‘22.