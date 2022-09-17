Hope and intentions

by Sister Seema Sharma of Brahma Kumaris Centre for Spiritual Learning

What we love most about this column of hope is the unlimited way it enables us to reconcile that there is an imperishable pool of goodwill in every human being that allows the energy of spirit to emerge and overcome obstacles that come our way.

However, it does fall back on intention.

Whilst good Intentions, goodwill and ‘for the greater good’ may sometimes seem mythical and unachievable when we have the right mindset with an intention, a method and determination, we can achieve our aim.

“Intention” is a word that we hear every day – “I did not intend to”, “that was not my intention” …

Intention needs attention before doing, just like goodwill needs goodness and the will before doing. Greater Good needs the greatness of thoughts, words, and actions before delivering the goods (actions).

For there to be hope we have to have good intentions as hope is a powerful and positive energy that is reinforced with good actions.

It is difficult to maintain hope when my actions are not aligned with my thoughts/intentions.

Consider these few simple steps:

• Recognise the action before doing it; question how you would carry it out, the right words and the actions that would accompany it.

• Do the reality check – is it possible; is it worth it.

• Calculate the opportunity cost – what will be gained and what will be a loss.

• Check and change – be flexible when carrying out the act; check if your actions are still aligned with your intentions.

Mostly we have good intentions and sometimes when we lose hope it is helpful to remind ourselves of a past event where, when facing a difficult situation, we came out a winner.

How did we do that?

Reminisce, remember, and invoke that hope.

Emerge the strength and resilience we know we have, to win again.

Always try and have plans; most times we have a plan but don’t have a backup.

However, above all, never let the hope die.

There is always a next time if we keep hope alive; we can keep trying until we get it right or until we have no interest in it anymore.

In which case we can move on.

We can ask ourselves: “What will happen when I consciously keep thoughts of hope and goodness as my intention?”