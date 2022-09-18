Bulls create eternal bond

By Tyler Lewis

Noble Park wielded the words of its club legends to win Saturday’s Eastern Football Netball League (EFNL) Premier Division title.

Less than 48 hours before its fourth bout of the season with Rowville, the Bulls welcomed the club’s ‘Mount Rushmore’ to training, to explain just what it means to be premiership heroes.

“The whole theme about today was we had Peter O’Brien, Denis Knight and Craig Meade come and talk to the group on Thursday night,” premiership coach Steve Hughes revealed.

“They’re legends of our club, we call them ‘The Mount Rushmore of Noble Park’.

“Peter O’Brien mentioned that premierships create a bond between players that lasts a lifetime.

“That’s what we talked about in the pre-game, that today was a special day for two champions of the club retiring, so it meant more today, without a doubt.

“But it was more about the players creating a memory that lasts until the day they die; we’re now connected with that bond and we played like it.”

The memory the Bulls won’t forget came as a result of unrelenting pressure, smothering the Hawks at every opportunity in the 9.16 (70) to 2.12 (24) triumph.

Rowville’s Mav Taylor booted the opener, before the Bulls kicked the proceeding seven – keeping their opposition goalless from the six-minute mark of the first term, to the 15-minute mark of the third.

Although he felt the tempestuous conditions suited his side, Hughes couldn’t fault the performance.

“That was our best performance of the year, 100 per cent, and it’s daylight second – we were outstanding” he said.

“The boys were amazing, our pressure around the footy, our ability to defend, our tenacity at the ball, I haven’t seen much more of that at local footy – we were outstanding today.

“Credit to the 22 that played, we stuck our nose over it, when we lost control of the footy, we hunted in numbers – it was the perfect game for me.

“When the rain came, it probably suited us, because I think Rowville’s one-wood is their efficiency, they’re amazing ball users.

“So for the heavens to open up and be bit windy, it probably eliminates that a little bit, I think the conditions were in our favour.”

Though trailing by five goals at the main break, the Rowville faithful remained hopeful, as they’d seen this film before and most certainly enjoyed the ending.

The Bulls were toppled by the Hawks in round 16, coughing up a near-10 goal head-start to lose by less than a kick.

With that match in mind, Hughes employed the words of the champions once more, all while knowing his side wasn’t going to let it slip.

“We used Denis Knight’s message from Thursday night, so I am really glad we got these boys down during the week because I copied and paste a fair bit of it to be honest,” he joked.

“He spoke about that exact game and used the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Champion) analogy… ‘when they’re down, you go and give them another one’.

“That was the message at half time… we were never going to let it slip today.”

Hughes – a seasoned leader – is now a two-time premiership coach, after pairing his maiden premiership at Springvale Districts almost two decades ago with one at his home club.

And while he didn’t get to raise the silverware at Bonbeach, he is proud that he has piloted all three clubs he’s held the reins at to grand finals.

“I try not to be self-entitled, but it’s been a personal goal of mine to coach all clubs I have coached to grand finals,” he revealed.

“You’re not going to win every one… I said to my wife during the week that I am a bit proud of that I have been able to take all three clubs to grand finals.

“To win this one at my home club where I grew up, I don’t usually get emotional, but I got emotional today and I will be for the next couple of days.

“It means a lot, this place is my heart and soul, I am just so proud of the boys to deliver what they did today – they deserve it.”

GOAL BY GOAL TIMELINE

TIME PLAYER (CLUB) MARGIN

FIRST QUARTER

06.27 M Taylor (Rowville) Hawks by 6

08.40 K Byers (Noble Park) Scores level

23.25 B O”Leary (Noble Park) Bulls by 6

25.25 B Lamber (Noble Park) Bulls by 13

End of quarter: Rowville 1.3 (9) v Noble Park 3.3 (21)

SECOND QUARTER

07.40 B Lambert (Noble Park) Bulls by 20

22.00 J Marson (Noble Park) Bulls by 25

26.20 J Stern (Noble Park) Bulls by 32

End of quarter: Rowville 1.6 (12) v Noble Park 6.9 (45)

THIRD QUARTER

02.30 L McDonnell (Noble Park) Bulls by 40

15.30 N Schoenmakers (Rowville) Bulls by 35

End of quarter: Rowville 2.8 (20) v Noble Park 7.12 (54)

FOURTH QUARTER

07.05 L McDonnell (Noble Park) Bulls by 39

20.10 B O’Leary (Noble Park) Bulls by 47

End of game: Rowville 2.12 (24) to Noble Park 9.16 (70)

SCOREBOARD

ROWVILLE 1.3 1.6 2.8 2.12 (24)

NOBLE PARK 3.3 6.9 7.12 9.16 (70)

Rowville Goals: N Schoenmakers, M Taylor. Best: M. Sruk, T. Barlow, A. Brolic, K. Young, N. Schoenmakers, C. MacDonald.

Noble Park Goals: B O’Leary 2, B Lambert 2, L McDonnell 2, J Stern, K Byers, J Marson. Best: K Martin, C. Horton-Milne, B. O”Leary, L. Scott, L. McDonnell, J. Sketcher.

NOBLE PARK PREMIERSHIP SIDE:

Lachie McDonnell, Blake O’Leary, Bailey Lambert, Kieren Byers, Jordan Marson, Josh Stern, Jackson Sketcher, Liam Scott, Chris Horton-Milne, Jack Beech, Ziggy Alwan, Shayne Allan, Jack Francis, Josh Tour, Luke Bull, Anthony Marson, Tommy Glen, Ryan Morrison, Ben Marson, Jake Gains, Harley Fairbank.

Captain: Kyle Martin

Coach: Steve Hughes