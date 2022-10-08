Sparrows of Kabul

As part of The Boite Spring Festival, Fred Smith, his band and a group of local Afghanistan musicians The Kabul Birds Band perform the Sparrows of Kabul.

– Thursday 10 November, 7.30pm at Kingston Arts Centre. Free entry, but bookings essential. Details: kingstonarts.com.au/PERFORMANCE/MUSIC/Sparrows-of-Kabul

Noble Park Art Show

Noble Park Community Centre Art Show is back. See the bumper collection of works from local artists. No admission fees.

– 14 October 9.30am-3.30pm, 15 October 10am-6pm and 16 October 10am-4pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park, Details: npccartshow.org

Green thumbs

The Springvale Garden Club’s next guest speaker is Rex Ande who will be talking on Geraniums and Pelargoniums.

– Wednesday 19 October 8pm (doors open 7.30pm) at the Senior Citizens Hall, The Crescent, Springvale; $3 entry includes a chance to win a door prize plus a cuppa. Details: Cheryl Johnson, 9551-3197.

Sandown Craft Show

Passionate crafters from across the state will descend on Sandown for the ’From Picture to Page and Beyond Papercraft Show’. The three-day expo includes card making, scrapbooking, art journaling and a range of other crafts, with stalls from more than 30 specialty retailers from across the country.

The three-day ’From Picture to Page and Beyond Papercraft Show’ runs at Sandown Raceway from Friday October 14 to Sunday October 16. Entry is $15, with multi-day passes available, and admission is free for spouses and children under 16.

Details: Michelle Brown on 0448 417 400 or michelle@FromPicturetoPageandBeyond.com.au

Dandenong West festival

Dandenong West Primary School’s free community festival has a full performance line-up including Mitch Tambo, Bolly Dazzlers, Mariache Trio, Kaya Sun, Ze Mesquita, The Connie’s and students from Dandenong West Primary School, Emerson School and Dandenong High School. Also face painting, jumping castle, animal farm, Bollywood dancing workshop, African drumming workshop, free sausage sizzle, popcorn and fairy floss.

– Friday November 11, 2–6pm at Dandenong West Primary School, 32 Birdwood Ave, Dandenong. Free event.

Brass Spooktacular

The City of Greater Dandenong Band are excited to bring back our ever popular and always spectacular Annual Cabaret. Falling on the eve of Halloween, we are gearing up to present ‘Brass Spooktacular! – Spooky Tunes for your Afternoon!” featuring amazing local musical and vocal talent. This event is a BYO Cabaret seating setup, and there will be prizes, raffles, and a whole lot of frightening fun. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their finest fright-wear.

– Sunday 30 October, 2pm (doors open 1.30pm) at Springvale Town Hall, 397-405 Springvale Road, Springvale; $30/$22 (concession) / free for 5’s and under. Bookings: 0423 925 192 or trybooking.com/ccqwh

Wellness Circle

You are invited to join us for an invigorating morning focusing on our mental health and wellness led by the Dandenong Community Learning Centre (DCLC) at The Open Door. Activities for self-development include gratitude and gratitude journals, ’emotional cup’ activity, and mindfulness techniques.

– Tuesday 18 October 10am-12pm (followed by a cuppa/BYO lunch) at Art Studio/Pomegranate Room at The Open Door; suggested donation $5. Bookings: Jo or Tayla on 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au.

Tai Chi & Awareness Meditation

Join us for a 20-minute Tai Chi session followed by a one-hour awareness meditation. Meditation brings stillness, and harmonises the body and soul in conjunction with Tai Chi which aids our health and brings balance.

– Mondays 2pm-3.30pm (followed by a cuppa) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Gold coin donation welcome. Both workshops also offered zia ZOOM. Details: Jo/Tayla, 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Children’s art exhibition

Artist Phoebe Thompson and Yarraman Oaks primary school students bring Nature to life in this exhibition Nature Making: Things We Found.

– 19 September-17 October at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free.

Surveyed show

Artist Harley Manifold records ordinary scenes and reactions on the streets of Greater Dandenong, while Giordano Biondi offers clay models of imagined cities and Amaya Iturri’s bold palette shows the transformation of colour.

– Tuesday 11 October – Friday 18 November at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, corner Walker and Robinson streets Dandenong. Free.

Victorian Seniors Festival

Karaoke, singing, knitting and an afternoon of jiving are among the nearby events as part of Victorian Seniors Festival. One of the highlights is Grow Old Gloriously Dance at Rowville Community Centre, 29 October 2pm-3pm.

– The festival runs during October, including free public transport for Victorian Seniors Card holders from 2-9 October. Details: seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/victorian-seniors-festival

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is a group based on old-fashioned mateship. It provides a place where men can feel included and safe, and is a tonic for their health and wellbeing. Activities include woodwork projects, cooking for lunches, welding, maintenance around the place and assistance to the community.

It’s in the reserve outside the rear of Resurrection Primary School, 402 Corrigan Road, Keysborough (enter driveway opposite 16 Loxwood Avenue).

Fridays 9am to 2pm. Details: Michael Howlett, 0408 545 196.

Fun for retirees

Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club is seeking new members from Dandenong North, Noble Park and Springvale North. In addition to other activities, members meet for coffee and listen to a guest speaker.

From 9.45am to noon on the last Tuesday of the month at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave. Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: Every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

Jobs Victoria Advocate

Drop-in employment information.

Monday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Library; Wednesday from 10am to 4pm at Dandenong Library; every Thursday fortnight at CoCO’S, 2-3/48 McCrae Street Dandenong; Tuesday and Friday from 10am to 4pm at Springvale Learning & Activities Centre.

Contact Ali Abd Ali. Phone: 0452 647 522. Email: pathways@springvalelac.org.au