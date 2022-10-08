Looking Back

12 October 1922

The Federal Elections

Now that Mr Hughes has, as we are told, make himself safe for North Sydney, and can afford to laugh at the certainty that he would have had a sharp tussle to retain the Bendigo seat, with a strong possibility of defeat it has become abundantly clear that a general election is a thing of the near future. Members, one and all, proclaim themselves ready for the battle, and with one or two exceptions state they are confident of victory. Still, that this has to come is evident, and on all sides the breaking up feeling is very noticeable. That it will be a compete break up in many cases is tolerably certain, and the public can only hope that the new Parliament will be composed of members with more regard for the community and less for the party than the House that is now daily chanting “Dulce Domum”. Of course the great question is who will lead?

50 years ago

12 October 1972

Parking at premium, so…….

Parking in Lonsdale St is at a premium and the provision of a taxi rank instead of parking bays would not be in the best interests of the community as a whole. This was stated in Dandenong council on Monday Night by the City Engineer, Mr Gordon Wright. He gave a four-point comment to a request by Sandown Taxi asking why council refused to shift a taxi rank from Walker to Lonsdale Street.

• The through carriageways and service roads on Lonsdale Street from, Clow to Foster Sts had very nearly reached maximum capacity.

• When the taxi rank was in front of the National Bank a large number of taxis were making U turns.

• The existing taxi rank in Walker Street is convenient and causes less confusion to movement.

• The congestion which occurs on occasions in Walker Street will disappear when the one-way traffic movement is introduced in Walker Street.

20years ago

14 October 2002

Barry back to blackboard for day

Former TV quiz kid Barry Jones jumped at the chance to return to Dandenong High School where he used to teach. The former Pick A Box quiz champ returned to his old school last Thursday as part of the State Government ‘principal for a day’ program. Mr Jones said while computers had been the biggest change he had seen in education, he supported the move by his old school to retain subjects such as Latin. “It gives people a degree of mental agility.” He said a major change he noticed at his old school was the high proportion of students from non-English speaking backgrounds.

5 years ago

9 October 2017

Carols Cancelled

Dandenong’s Carols by Candlelight event will not go ahead his year, because a viable location has not been found. For the past two years the chamber of commerce has used Harmony Square to host the event but a lack of community support and lower than expected attendance has the location scrapped this year.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society