Chill blast

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A stunned pair of old school mates have accepted the main trophy at the South East Business Awards on 13 October.

Jeremy Cayford and Paul Culverwell from ASM Chilltech have known each other since they were 10 year old students in Rowville.

They were lost for words as they beat a stellar field of 30 finalists for the Overall Excellence Award at Palmyra Hall in Dandenong.

They also claimed the Building & Construction Award.

“We’re not men of many words to be honest,” a humble but proud Mr Cayford said.

“(Coming up on stage) is not something we often do or what we enjoy.”

He spoke of the “sacrifices” that the self-described tradies have made in building a formidable, cutting-edge business since 1996.

The men started out by fitting “split systems” in homes. Now the company boasts massive clients such as City of Casey and La Trobe University, and staff who have stayed for more than 20 years.

This year, the Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce awards expanded across 14 local government areas in the South East for the first time.

“We have extended our awards categories this year – and have a greater diversity of business types – than ever before,” chamber chief executive Lisa Moore said.

The new, expanded award categories also revealed a depth of worthy winners.

They were Infinite Automation (Business Innovation Award), Brick Lane Brewery (Environmental Sustainability Award and Leisure, Hospitality and Wellbeing Award), Personalised Support Services (Community Impact Award), After-Care Australasia (Business Citizen of the Year), iEnergi (Employer Engagement Award), Big Little Brush (Microbusiness Award), Wagalot (Retail/Wholesale Services Award) and Roofing & Sheetmetal Centre (Advanced Manufacturing Award).

Medical Edge Australia and Ultra Heath Medical were joint-winners of the Professional Services Award.

The inaugural South East Business Awards’ judging panel also boasted a wealth and breadth of experience.

The six judges include former Grenda Family Group director David Willersdorf, Wellsprings for Women chief executive Dalal Smiley and Chisholm workplace trainer Michele Tocci.

They were also joined by corporate leadership mentor Louise Thomson, Victorian Rail Advocate Jill Walsh and South East Water local government manager Chris Ransom.