South East Business Awards: Retrofitting for the future

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Overall Excellence Award / Building and Construction Award

ASM Chilltech

Award Sponsors: NAB / KLM Spatial

ASM Chilltech, which recently moved from Hallam to Cranbourne West, has made a name out of “future proofing” buildings with retrofitted sustainable, energy-saving solutions.

In 2020, it replaced the Casey RACE aquatic centre’s costly and inefficient heating, cooling and ventilation system.

Among the innovations was a new effective, energy-efficient heat recovery system that utilised the heat rejected from the air-con to warm the pool water.

ASM Chilltech is also assisting in La Trobe University’s $75 million ‘net zero’ plan. It hopes to make its regional campuses carbon-neutral by 2022 and its Bundoora campus ‘net zero’ by 2029.

Other clients include Ventia – Defence, Austin Health, Jewish Care, Ambulance Victoria, Yarra City Council, Eastern Health and Facey Commercial Real Estate as well as manufacturing and industrial firms.

While living by the credos of sustainability and decarbonisation, ASM Chilltech has continued to grow “organically”.

It’s never been just for the profit, director Jeremy Cayford said.

“We do it because we’re passionate about it.”

At the same time, ASM Chilltech is developing career pathways for its workforce including A-Grade electricians, mechanical plumbers, refrigeration and chiller technicians.

It employs seven full-time apprentices working across maintenance to project installation.

Its recycling program has recovered 68 tonnes of steel, 905 kilograms of cardboard, 188 kilograms of refrigerant and 1100 litres of oil from reclaimed customer equipment in the past two years.