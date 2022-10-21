Imminent Eviction takes top prize

By Sahar Foladi

The Noble Park Community Centre annual art show wrapped up with a success over the three days Friday to Sunday.

Over 900 people attended the exhibition compared to last year with only 460 people.

Events and Promotions Coordinator, Shelly Kemp said there’s nothing like this within the city of Greater Dandenong, as a community art show.

The art show exhibition is for every one of different ages from kindergarten to high school students and from adults to the elderly.

Ms Kemp said, they’ve had entry from 91 year old participant as well and the event has become successful over the years. Over 580 individual entries for the art show exhibition had been received.

“It’s grown exponentially this year, the year before we had 660(entries) and the year before that we had 480,” Ms Kemp said.

The community centre provides events as such to celebrate diversity within the community and provide a welcoming and inclusive environment where people can socialise and learn.

Ms Kemp said, “The show has continued to grow and we’re almost running out of space which is amazing.”

However, the centre has to wait for funds to expand the building to carry out more activities without any limitations.

“We would love to be able to fit more artwork in the hall,” Ms Kemp said.

This year, the art show opened up an extra day for the public, which the community loved.

“Hopefully in the next few years we might be able to run over a couple more days to allow more access for those in the community to art, that’s what it’s all about, it’s about participation and making art accessible for everyone,” Ms Kemp said.

Regarding future plans for the exhibition, the centre plans to increase the winning prize for artists. It is sitting at $500 for first prize winners.

“The future looks really really great and we’re very excited about what could happen potentially in the next few years for the art show,” Ms Kemp said.

This year’s winner was a local Keysborough resident Adrian Olguin for his artwork,” Imminent Eviction. “