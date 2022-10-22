Dandenong West festival

Dandenong West Primary School’s free community festival has a full performance line-up including Mitch Tambo, Bolly Dazzlers, Mariache Trio, Kaya Sun, Ze Mesquita, The Connie’s and students from Dandenong West Primary School, Emerson School and Dandenong High School. Also face painting, jumping castle, animal farm, Bollywood dancing workshop, African drumming workshop, free sausage sizzle, popcorn and fairy floss.

– Friday November 11, 2–6pm at Dandenong West Primary School, 32 Birdwood Ave, Dandenong. Free event.

Brass Spooktacular

The City of Greater Dandenong Band are excited to bring back our ever popular and always spectacular Annual Cabaret. Falling on the eve of Halloween, we are gearing up to present ‘Brass Spooktacular! – Spooky Tunes for your Afternoon!” featuring amazing local musical and vocal talent. This event is a BYO Cabaret seating setup, and there will be prizes, raffles, and a whole lot of frightening fun. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their finest fright-wear.

– Sunday 30 October, 2pm (doors open 1.30pm) at Springvale Town Hall, 397-405 Springvale Road, Springvale; $30/$22 (concession) / free for 5’s and under. Bookings: 0423 925 192 or trybooking.com/ccqwh

Book Club

Join us for a Monday morning Book Club discussing ‘Apples Never Fall’ by Liane Moriarty. We come together to discuss questions and review the novel in a safe space over a cuppa. All welcome, even if you haven’t read or finished the book.

Monday 24 October 10.30am-11.30am at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Gold coin donation welcome. Bookings: Jo/Tayla on 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club’s next dinner features a Box and Bottle Auction. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for Women and the Club supports The SMITH Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday 8 November, 7pm at Dandenong RSL, cnr Clow and Foster streets, Dandenong. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

Harley ‘Thunder Ride’

One of the largest congregations of Harley Davidson® motorbikes ever seen in Victoria will descend on Dandenong Market, Organised by the Dandenong Chapter of the Harley Owners Group, the Thunder Ride is expected to attract between 300 and 500 Harley owners. Live music from Eagles cover band, The Screamin’ Eagles. The market is also running a competition to win a one-hour Harley ride.

– 11am-4pm, Sunday 9 November at Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong. Details: dandenongmarket.com.au

Christmas Keysie Festival

The next Keysie Festival – Christmas Edition features live music, food trucks, homemade goods, flowers and plants, upcycle and pre-loved goods. Applications are open for stallholders.

– Sunday 18 December, 2022 at Springers Leisure Centre, Keysborough. Details: keysiemarket.com.au

Lunch dance

Knox Italian Senior Citizens Club is holding a three-course lunch dance with a live, one-piece band.

– Thursday, 24 November 12.30pm at 99 Karoo Road, Rowville; $30pp. Bookings: Zina 0415 276 132, Lina 0405 571 832 and Angela 0422 917 228.

Sunday Jazz

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon filled with great food, coffee and the smooth sounds of the Jennifer Salisbury Jazz Duo performing on the Café Vita deck at Springvale Botanical Cemetery.

– 12pm-3pm on 16 October, 27 November, 29 January, 26 February, 26 March at Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Highway, Springvale. Details: 8558 8238 or info@cafevita.org.au

Carols in the Park

Greater Dandenong Carols returns in 2022. If your community or school choir is interested in performing, submit expression of interest by 5pm on Monday 24 October to events@cgd.vic.gov.au

Also opportunities for food and market stalls. To apply, go to greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/major-events-and-celebrations/greater-dandenong-carols

– 7pm Friday 9 December at Dandenong Park, Pultney Street, Dandenong.

Sparrows of Kabul

As part of The Boite Spring Festival, Fred Smith, his band and a group of local Afghanistan musicians The Kabul Birds Band perform the Sparrows of Kabul.

– Thursday 10 November, 7.30pm at Kingston Arts Centre. Free entry, but bookings essential. Details: kingstonarts.com.au/PERFORMANCE/MUSIC/Sparrows-of-Kabul

Surveyed show

Artist Harley Manifold records ordinary scenes and reactions on the streets of Greater Dandenong, while Giordano Biondi offers clay models of imagined cities and Amaya Iturri’s bold palette shows the transformation of colour.

– Tuesday 11 October – Friday 18 November at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, corner Walker and Robinson streets Dandenong. Free.

Victorian Seniors Festival

Karaoke, singing, knitting and an afternoon of jiving are among the nearby events as part of Victorian Seniors Festival. One of the highlights is Grow Old Gloriously Dance at Rowville Community Centre, 29 October 2pm-3pm.

– The festival runs during October. Details: seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/victorian-seniors-festival

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is a group based on old-fashioned mateship. It provides a place where men can feel included and safe, and is a tonic for their health and wellbeing. Activities include woodwork projects, cooking for lunches, welding, maintenance around the place and assistance to the community.

It’s in the reserve outside the rear of Resurrection Primary School, 402 Corrigan Road, Keysborough (enter driveway opposite 16 Loxwood Avenue).

Fridays 9am to 2pm. Details: Michael Howlett, 0408 545 196.

Fun for retirees

Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club is seeking new members from Dandenong North, Noble Park and Springvale North. In addition to other activities, members meet for coffee and listen to a guest speaker.

From 9.45am to noon on the last Tuesday of the month at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave. Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: Every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

Jobs Victoria Advocate

Drop-in employment information.

Monday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Library; Wednesday from 10am to 4pm at Dandenong Library; every Thursday fortnight at CoCO’S, 2-3/48 McCrae Street Dandenong; Tuesday and Friday from 10am to 4pm at Springvale Learning & Activities Centre.

Contact Ali Abd Ali. Phone: 0452 647 522. Email: pathways@springvalelac.org.au