Looking Back

100 years ago

26 October 1922

Senior Constable Hill takes Charge

Senior Constable Hill, who has been promoted from Avoca police station to the charge of Dandenong police district, took up his new duties last week. Our new police officer was cordially welcomed at court on Monday by the chairman of the bench (Mr A W Pearson) Mr J Macpherson and Mr Williams . The references to Senior Constable Hill were very complimentary and cordial, the Chairman of the Bench remarking that he hoped the anticipated promotion to sergeant would soon take place. Senior Constable Hill, in responding said he was pleased to know that he would have the support of the Bench, the assistance of the Clerk of Courts, and a fair deal from the legal profession in the carrying out of his duties. He wished it to be clearly understood that he had not come to Dandenong to be a nuisance to people, but to prevent others from being a nuisance.

50 years ago

26 October 1972

No Drains no Build

No building permits will be issued for new subdivisions in Dandenong unless sewerage is connected. This was stated by Dandenong’s City Engineer Mr Gordon Wright, in council on Monday night. Mr Wright said “Some 18 months ago sewerage on new subdivision became an MMBW requirement. So far, we have not had the possibility of land being freed for subdivision which has not been sewered. We have now reached that stage. Subdivisions are going in at Bakers Rd and Gladstone Road and sewerage is not there. We will not issue a building permit for any lot which may be sold and where the purpose is to build immediately until sewerage is on.”

20 years ago

21 October 2002

Bali Victim Stable

Bali bomb victim Dale Atkins of Hallam is still in the Alfred hospital, two weeks after surviving the blast which ravaged the Sari Club. A spokesperson said Mr Atkins was out of intensive care and in a stable condition. Two services were held in the Dandenong area last week to commemorate the victims of the Bali attacks. More than 200 people gathered at the Dandenong North Uniting Church on Sunday October 20. A large peace candle was lit at St James Anglican Church Dandenong as part of the National Day of Mourning

5 years ago

21 October 2017

No smoke without ire

New Tobacco Act restrictions have cut a Springvale cafe’s business in half. Ali Adam from Café Asmara told the Journal that he’ll probably change business, get into something else following the 1 August changes. The amendments to the Tobacco Act banned smoking in outdoor dining areas and included regulation of shisha tobacco and e- cigarettes in the same way as other tobacco products. Shisha now can’t be smoked anywhere that is smoke free. Mr Adam said that he was not providing tobacco shisha, but only the herbs because herbs were exempt.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society