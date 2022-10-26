Celebration of lights

Ahead of the greatest rivalry in cricket, India VS Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, Indians got to celebrate the most colorful day on the calendar in Dandenong Market.

The market was filled with 30,000 visitors and the beauty of Indian culture through entertainment, music and food for the public in celebration of Diwali on 23 October.

The festival of lights brightened with free indoor family friendly celebration and the most energetic bhangra performance.

Visitors enjoyed taking part in the dance as well as sampling authentic henna and spicy, flavourful Indian foods.

Multiple aromatic Indian restaurants such as Cafe Marketto within the market offered cuisine from spicy and hot biryani to downtown Punjab’s sweet butter chicken.

“It was a triumphant return of one of the Market’s most popular cultural celebrations, with people travelling from as far as Mernda and Rosebud,” Dandenong Market general manager Jennifer Hibbs said,

Many visitors dressed in traditional dress, which added colour and vibrancy to the Market, and almost everyone seemed to be off to the cricket afterwards.