Big performance not enough for Dandy

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Dandenong women’s Premier Cricket team were about the only team in the region to get on the park on the weekend, but suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Plenty Valley.

After being sent in by Plenty Valley, several Dandenong batters got starts which gave the Panthers a launchpad, but they were unable to capitalise, losing the last five wickets for 22 runs.

Melbourne Renegade Poppy Gardner top scored with 52 off 71 and she formed partnerships with Linsey Smith (18 off 25) and Jessica Bohn (15 off 48), but it was Gardner’s wicket which ultimately catalysed the collapse.

Opening the bowling, Gardner and Smith then claimed both openers early as Plenty Valley was set 142 for victory, with a 117-run partnership between Nipuni Hansika and Jasmine Nevins seeing the Bats over the line.

Smith was the pick of the bowlers with 1/31 from 10 overs.

Next up for Dandenong is an away clash with Carlton, which won its first one-dayer on the weekend against Ringwood.

Meanwhile, Parkfield’s women continued its strong start to the season, recording a third consecutive win in between two washouts.

Bowling first against Clifton Hill, the Bandits restricted the visitors to 5/78 off their 20 overs.

It was again captain Brodie Whitmore doing the damage with bat and ball as she claimed three wickets before an unbeaten 48 saw her team to a seven wicket victory with 27 balls to spare.