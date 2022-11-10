Sharanky’s tale takes over Melbourne

By Sahar Foladi

A Year 9 student from Lyndale Secondary College has won the ABC Takeover Melbourne program competition.

Sharanky Sivakumar felt nervous when she took on the youth story-telling competition, not expecting much.

“Winning it was something I would’ve never imagined,” Sharanky said.

The ABC program, Takeover Melbourne, is a platform for young Melburnians to be heard.

Lyndale’s whole school literacy director Kalli Ioannou-Booth said the students were involved in a workshop where they had to write a 300 to 400 word story.

Young winners from across Greater Melbourne were selected to work with ABC producers to share their story in a piece of media for play on the ABC website.

“She got chosen from there, went to the ABC studio and recorded it.

“She had a story to tell and she was brave to tell that story.”

Sharanky will be invited to further workshops in the coming months where she will get the opportunity to meet with other winners.

Although the experience had been inspiring for young Sharanky, science has always been her favourite subject.

“She’s a quiet, respectful high achiever,” Ms Ioannou-Booth said.

“We’re all very proud of her and her achievement should be celebrated.”

Seven students from the same school took part in the competition.

Entries open in March each year and winners are announced in November.

To hear Sharanky’s story go to www.abc.net.au/melbourne/programs/takeover-melbourne/sharanky-dandenong-takeover-melbourne-winner/101563288