Looking Back

100 years ago

16 November 1922

Noble Park

On Monday evening (Cup Eve) the committee of Noble Park Hall gave a ball (“snowball mystery”) in aid of the funding of the proposed new hall. The hall was gaily decorated with snow white intermingled with blue lights, and the dancing was thoroughly enjoyed by the large audience. The President (Mr F O’Brien) acted as MC and Miss M Clark (piano) and Mr H Battey (violin) were the musicians for the evening. The ”snowball mystery“caused much amusement. A large snowball entered the ball room, and within it was a person, and on the front was “Guess who I am.” After the ball was lifted up, and amongst much excitement and laughter it was discovered to be Mrs Paterson, and not one person in the hall guessed the right name. At 2am the dancing terminated with each person happy and satisfied with the great night.

50 years ago

14 November 1972

Election battle warms up

The Federal election battle begins in earnest in Holt Electorate tonight (Tuesday). The ‘big guns’ of the Liberal party and ALP will begin the battle for the votes of Victorians tonight. Realising that the result of Holt Electorate could be a tight finish, both parties will open their campaigns in this area. Opposition Leader Gough Whitlam will be at Springvale Town Hall tonight while former Prime Minister John Gorton will be in Dandenong Town Hall tomorrow night. The Prime Minister Mr McMahon will enter the local poll battle in Springvale Town Hall on November 22.

20 years ago

18 November 2002

Safe at last

Police have used revolutionary tactics in an operation that has all but ended the scourge of drugs on Springvale streets and put several major heroin traffickers behind bars. Operation Moonstone, which police have described as the most effective campaign staged in the war on drugs, has reduced drug activity in Springvale to a six year low. Police charged 51 people with drug offences, 32 for trafficking heroin. District Insp Ken Dainton said the success of the operation had led police to identify and gain evidence against dealers that could be used in court. “We developed the tactics in response to the difficulties in obtaining admissible evidence against drug traffickers.”

5 years ago

20 November 2017

Against the trend

Bruce voters bucked the national trend and give same sex marriages the thumbs down, but their MP plans to go against his constituents and support the law change. On Wednesday 15 November the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced that 61.6% of voters across the country were in favour of legalising same sex marriage. But in Bruce electorate 53% of voters supported the no campaign. Bruce incudes Greater Dandenong’s Dandenong North, Noble Park, and Springvale as well as Glen Waverly, Mulgrave, Wheelers Hill and parts of Clayton and Notting Hill. About 78% of eligible voters returned the voluntary survey, with over 65’s the majority of respondents with an 86% response rate. Some 74% of voters aged 18 to 24 returned their survey.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society