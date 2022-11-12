Coffee with a Cop and Councillor

Residents are invited to come along to Nessy’s Cafe in Dandenong North for a complimentary coffee and a chat with our local police and Greater Dandenong councillors. Chat about any issues and ideas you have for the area. Free event.

– Saturday 19 November, 10am-1pm at Nessy’s Cafe, 1 Dunearn Road, Dandenong North. Details: 8571 5354 or jane.grace@cgd.vic.gov.au

Sunday market

The Magical Getaway Foundation (MGF) Keysborough Sunday Market is held on the 3rd Sunday of each month, except in December. Come along and enjoy trash n’ treasure, crafts, produce and much more. Registrations for stallholders open.

– Sunday 20 November, 9am – 2pm at 133-155 Kingsclere Avenue, Keysborough. Entry cost is a gold coin donation. All proceeds will go towards MGF. Details: Rosemary, 0419 372 629 or visit the Magical Getaway Foundation’s Facebook page.

Mobility scooter safety

Build your confidence travelling on buses on scooters and mobility devices. Travellers Aid and bus operator Kinetic are hosting an interactive scooter safety session to give you the opportunity to practise boarding buses at your own pace. Bus drivers, and trained, qualified staff and instructors will be on hand to assist and answer questions. Free event. Light refreshments provided

-Wednesday 16 November, 11am-1pm at the Kinetic depot (behind Garden World), 810 Springvale Road Keysborough.

Art Exhibition & Book Launch

Join us for our annual Art Exhibition in collaboration with Cornerstone Contact Centre as we exhibit original artwork from both communities, and launch The Open Door’s first Recipe Book: ‘Wisdom Bites’. The day will be filled with lots of food and drinks, fun games (jelly bean count, lucky bottles), Christmas raffle tickets to purchase and another specialty raffle on the day. Bring your friends and family along to this wonderful festivity. All welcome.

– Thursday 24 November 11am-2pm at 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Parking available at 112 Ann St. Details: Jo/Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Upcycled Artwork

Turn trash into treasure with Moon Girle. Take an object that was destined to landfill, add some glitter, faux fur and bright colours and make yourself a sculpture.

– Tuesday 15 November, 6.30pm at City of Greater Dandenong libraries. To register, go to https://libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries/events/upcycled-artwork-art-series or 1300 630 920.

Lunch dance

Knox Italian Senior Citizens Club is holding a three-course lunch dance with a live, one-piece band.

– Thursday, 24 November 12.30pm at 99 Karoo Road, Rowville; $30pp. Bookings: Zina 0415 276 132, Lina 0405 571 832 and Angela 0422 917 228.

Daughters of Durga

Join us for a chapter reading and discussion about the book Daughters of Durga: Dowries, Gender Violence and Family in Australia led by author Professor Manjula Datta O’Connor. This is a partnership event between Indian Care, City of Casey and Wellsprings for Women.

– Sunday, 27 November, 2pm–4pm at 79 Langhorne Street Dandenong. Registrations: eventbrite.com.au/e/daughters-of-durga-reading-and-discussion-tickets-452376970697

Neighbourhood Watch safety forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch’s next safety information forum and Q&A features two guest speakers – Senior Sergeant Alasdair Gall from Victoria Police’s Domestic Violence Command and Richard Asquith from City of Greater Dandenong’s Animal Management Team. All residents welcome for this chance to catch up with local police and councillors.

– Wednesday 30 November, 7.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Ample parking rear of centre off Frank Street.

Christmas Keysie Festival

The next Keysie Festival – Christmas Edition features live music, food trucks, homemade goods, flowers and plants, upcycle and pre-loved goods. Applications are open for stallholders.

– Sunday 18 December, 2022 at Springers Leisure Centre, Keysborough. Details: keysiemarket.com.au

Sunday Jazz

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon filled with great food, coffee and the smooth sounds of the Jennifer Salisbury Jazz Duo performing on the Café Vita deck at Springvale Botanical Cemetery.

– 12pm-3pm on 27 November, 29 January, 26 February, 26 March at Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Highway, Springvale. Details: 8558 8238 or info@cafevita.org.au

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is a group based on old-fashioned mateship. It provides a place where men can feel included and safe, and is a tonic for their health and wellbeing. Activities include woodwork projects, cooking for lunches, welding, maintenance around the place and assistance to the community.

It’s in the reserve outside the rear of Resurrection Primary School, 402 Corrigan Road, Keysborough (enter driveway opposite 16 Loxwood Avenue).

Fridays 9am to 2pm. Details: Michael Howlett, 0408 545 196.

Fun for retirees

Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club is seeking new members from Dandenong North, Noble Park and Springvale North. In addition to other activities, members meet for coffee and listen to a guest speaker.

From 9.45am to noon on the last Tuesday of the month at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave. Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: Every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

Jobs Victoria Advocate

Drop-in employment information.

Monday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Library; Wednesday from 10am to 4pm at Dandenong Library; every Thursday fortnight at CoCO’S, 2-3/48 McCrae Street Dandenong; Tuesday and Friday from 10am to 4pm at Springvale Learning & Activities Centre.

Contact Ali Abd Ali. Phone: 0452 647 522. Email: pathways@springvalelac.org.au