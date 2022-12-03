Looking Back

100 years ago

7 December 1922

Wirth’s Circus

Stars of the first magnitude from all the leading countries of the civilised globe will figure among the numerous attractions presented on Wirth’s Circus programme when that mammoth combination visits Dandenong on Wednesday December 20 (one night only). During his twelve month’s tour of the world, Mr George Wirth was successful in engaging artists without peer in their particular spheres. The best circus talent ever seen in Dandenong will contribute to an entertainment that will be found, as is claimed, to be the best ever presented by Wirth Bros during their 42 years before the Australasian public. The menagerie this year also includes many novelties, prominent among them being a South African warthog, “the ugliest animal in the world” and the only one of its species in Australia.

50 years ago

5 December 1972

‘I’ll do my best’

ALP candidate councillor Max Oldmeadow expects to go to Canberra sometime in the next week for the first time as the new MHR for Holt. A 48 year old schoolteacher, Councillor Oldmeadow scored a comfortable win over sitting member Mr Len Reid 55 (Liberal) in the Federal elections on Saturday. When the Journal went to press, the latest figures were: Ian Black (D.O.G.S) 1070, Harry de Sachau (DLP) 3615 Brenda Elliott (Australia Party) 1087, Max Oldmeadow (ALP) 30,864, Len Reid (Liberal) 22,998. These figures gave Councillor Oldmedow an absolute majority over Len Reid who in 1969 won the seat from Mr Neil Wilkinson (ALP) by 3550 votes. Earlier predictions of a close poll in Holt with the result possibly depending on preferences were incorrect, with the ALP gaining about 52% of the votes cast – a swing of about 6.7%

20 years ago

2 December 2002

Friends pitch in to help

The Bali terrorist attack might not be the front page news it was some weeks ago, but for the people affected by the bomb blast, it has lost none of it horror. Friends of Narre Warren victim Racheal Miszkowiec had been in Paddy’s Bar for five minutes when the first bomb exploded. She was badly burnt and has several shrapnel wounds to different parts of her body, her Achilles tendon was almost severed and she can no longer use a little finger. After spending weeks in a Perth hospital Ms Miszkowiec is home and able to walk on crutches. Good friend Nikki Biggs decided to organise a fund raiser after news that Ms Miszkowiec could be unable to work for more than a year.

5 years ago

4 December 2017

Season trashed

Don’t dump – donate. That’s the message from Greater Dandenong Council and local charities this festive season. The council’s residential amenity co-ordinator Daniel Maltar, said removing dumped rubbish was costing Vinnies Springvale about $700 per month. “Council would be spending even more,” he said. “It’s an issue that many people like Vinnies have. “A lot of people are dumping sometimes unsaleable things, and a lot of the time non-usable things in front and at the rear of their shop. From our perspective it’s litter.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society