Facey for the community

By Sahar Foladi

The fourth generation Facey Property is in its sixth annual recognition of VCE students this year.

The Frank Facey Student Award was created in 2017 in celebration of the Facey family doing business in Dandenong and the South-East suburbs.

The Director, Mark Bond said, “How do you mark 100 years? We had a few things that we did one of the ones that we felt was important was probably not done in the 20 years I’ve been here, was provide incentive to secondary students.”

The annual award is presented to three local VCE students who have shown dedication, persistence and an improvement in their skills and education.

The award is also based on nominations. The students have to be nominated from their friends, family, themselves and teachers. Based on nominations and the improvement of the students, they’re ranked.

First prize winner is awarded $1,500 sponsorship and their school is also awarded $500 sponsorship.

Second and third winners receive $500 and $250 Office works gift card for their tertiary materials.

This year, Facey Real Estate had received 80 nominations.

“We wanted to acknowledge the 100 years of the Facey family in business in real estate and in Dandenong and the greater surroundings,” Mr Bond said.

Facey Real Estate, based in Dandenong wanted to support the community and local schools through this award.

“We could’ve tried to go down the tertiary route and made it property specific, but we felt it was more meaningful to all the local communities around here, to award the students.

The award is more likely to continue every year.

“I don’t see any reason why we’d do anything other than to continue build on it,” Mr Bond said.

Last year’s winner, Riley Pitcher even went to do his work experience with the company and now works with Facey Owners Corp on a permanent part time basis.

“As a young person he’s hopefully an example of what we may be able to do for people moving forward,” Mr Bond said.

Students from Dandenong High School win every year ever since the award came into existence, Mr Bond said.

This year, Tanisha Lay from Dandenong High School claimed the third position.

Na Hay Lar from Noble Park Secondary College won the second position and this was the first for the school.

Mr Bond said,”It was great to have winner from a school which hasn’t previously been featured.”

Sara Jones from Fountain Gate Secondary College took the $1500 sponsorship.