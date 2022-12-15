Upper House seats decided

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Legalise Cannabis Victoria and Liberal Democrats have taken out the final two Upper House seats in the South East Metropolitan Region.

In the final official results, Labor secured two of the region’s five seats. They will be represented by the re-elected Lee Tarlamis and newcomer Michael Galea.

Labor’s number three candidate Dr Tien Kieu failed to be re-elected.

The Liberal Party’s lead candidate Ann-Marie Hermans also won a seat. Liberal candidate Manju Hanumantharayappa narrowly missed being elected.

In the same region, Rachel Payne won one of Legalise Cannabis Victoria’s two inaugural seats, while David Limbrick of the Liberal Democrats was re-elected.

Former Dandenong-based ALP MP Adem Somyurek was elected in the Northern Metropolitan Region for the Democratic Labour Party.

With just 15 of the house’s 40 seats, the Labor Government will rely on either the cross-bench or Opposition to pass laws in the Upper House.

The Liberals claimed eight upper house seats, the Nationals six, Greens four and Legalise Cannabis two.

Animal Justice, Labour DLP, Liberal Democrats, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, and the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers parties each won a single seat.