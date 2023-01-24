Locals want more

By Sahar Foladi

The explosion of colours and entertainment has come to an end after three nights of successful events which saw a total of 23,000 people attend.

The World Fare night at Dandenong Market has sadly come to an end leaving locals asking for more.

Locals have taken on social media with Max Robertson saying, “Best food, great entertainment, three weeks in a row,” while others asked for more.

“I think you should run the World Fare Thursday nights until end of Feb as its great,” Josie Lozina said. Leanne Warner agreed. “You should do them all summer,” she posted.

The last event on Thursday 19 January saw more than 8,000 people attend.

“Great night had by our crew – the kids were there til stumps cutting a rug with the entertainment,” Averil Liddicoat said.

The last event for this year had Lunar New Year theme with Chinese acrobatic performance, China dolls on stilts, LED blossom tree, red envelope giveaways and a famous double lion dance.

Dandenong Market’s general manager Ian Sumpter said everyone loved the lion dance.

“They jumped of the stage and snaked their way into Market Square for an incredible performance. It’s so popular with our community who turned out in droves to celebrate with us.”

The burst of entertainment had the locals crazy for the event and some even attended all three.

“I couldn’t wait to come again. I have been at the last two. The entertainment was great, the food was amazing – such a wonderful choice for a family night out,” Wendy Peck said.