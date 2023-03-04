Mauritius Day

Dandenong Market celebrates Mauritius Independence Day with traditional hawker food, Sega dancing and live music.

– Sunday 12 March, 11am-2pm at Dandenong Market, corner Clow and Cleeland streets.

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club’s next meeting and dinner features a fashion parade by U and I Designs. It also celebrates the club’s 37th birthday. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for Women and the club supports the Smith Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday, 7 March, 7pm for dinner at the Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

International Women’s Day

Hosted by Killester College and Greater Dandenong Council. Join us for breakfast to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023. This year’s theme is Embrace Equity with coach, counsellor and psychotherapist Jackie Nugara as guest speaker.

– Wednesday 8 March 2023, 7am -9am at Springvale Town Hall, 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale. Entry by donation to Brigidine Asylum Seeker Project. Bookings/Registrations:

www.trybooking.com/CFPSR Details: Loreto Cannon, 9547 5000 or lcannon@killester.vic.edu.au

Creative writing

Welcome to an organic and supportive group where we awaken our inner writer and spark our imagination in this encouraging workshop. We will share prompts, stories, ideas and do a couple of writing activities together. New writers welcome.

– Thursday 9 March (every 2nd Thursday of month) 10am-12pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: Jo/Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Open Air movies

Outdoor cinemas will screen films at either Harmony Square in Dandenong or Springvale Community Hub every Friday night in February and for the first three weeks in March.

Bring along a picnic rug or chair and enjoy family favourites such as He Named me Malala (PG), The Lorax (G), Spirited Away (PG), Hidden Figures (PG) and Shrek (PG).

– Fridays, 7pm at Springvale Community Hub (10 March and 17 March). Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/open-air-movies

Train and Hobby Show

Train and Hobby Show is back, with an extensive list of exhibitors, static models and working displays. For the first time the Makers, Arts and Craft hall will ensure there is something for the whole family. Sunday also features the Buy, Swap and Sell markets.

– Saturday 11 March – Monday 13 March, from 10am at Sandown Racecourse, 591-659 Princes Highway, Springvale; adults $20. Details: trainandhobbyshow.com.au/main/

Clothes Swap

Join us for a community clothes swap. Contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– every second Saturday of the month (11 March), 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Details: Zoe Mohl, mohlz@icloud.com

Urban Harvest

Springvale Urban Harvest is a free monthly event that supports the growing of food locally, food knowledge and good nutrition. Come along to swap excess homegrown fruit and veg, saved seeds, seedlings, cuttings, gardening tips, skills, publications and recipes and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– every second Saturday of the month (11 March) at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Details: City of Greater Dandenong, 8571 1000 or council@cgd.vic.gov.au

Harmony Festival

Free family activities, including international dress parade, concert, community stalls, cultural activities and foods. Stallholders can email expressions of interest to socialprescribing@snh.org.au

Presented by Springvale Neighbourhood House.

– Sunday 19 March 11am-4pm at the Springvale Town Hall, 397-405 Springvale Road. Details: 9548 3972 or manager@snh.org.au

CommSafe forum

Victoria Police invites the public to talk about topics such as current crime trends, crime prevention, young people, family violence, road policing, drugs and drug-related crime. The forum will be run by a Victoria Police panel, with questions taken from the audience. Registration is a must, send your details and any dietary requirements to DANCOMMUNITYENGAGEME@police.vic.gov.au

– Wednesday 22 March 9am-12.30pm at Tatterson Park Pavilion, 62 Chapel Road, Keysborough

Sunday Jazz

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon filled with great food, coffee and the smooth sounds of the Jennifer Salisbury Jazz Duo performing on the Café Vita deck at Springvale Botanical Cemetery.

From 12pm-3pm on 26 March at Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Highway, Springvale. Details: 8558 8238 or info@cafevita.org.au

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch is holding a public forum including safety information and a Q&A with guest speaker Sergeant Andrew Nisbet from the Victoria Police Forensic Unit. Andrew has worked on many major crime scenes, his presentation is not to be missed. All residents welcome from Springvale, Noble Park, Keysborough , Bangholme and Dandenong.

– Wednesday 29 March 2023, 7.30pm at Paddy O`Doughue Centre, 18 -34 Buckley Street Noble Park. Details: president@nhwgreaterdandenong.org or visit nhwgreaterdandenong.org

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Places of worship tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on Wednesdays 14 June, 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25, plus a lunch for a $10-15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details via the Interfaith Network’s Community Education Officer, Stacey Odwazny at education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.