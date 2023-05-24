Circus with a message

By Sahar Foladi

Award-winning circus company Na Djinang Circus presents ‘Common Dissonance’ at the Drum Theatre on Saturday 27 May from 5pm.

It’s not the sort of traditional ‘circus’ that springs to mind but according to director and company founder, Harley Mann, it carries the “same thrill” with more of a focus on stories.

The Waka Waka Queensland-based director’s contemporary production was nominated for a Green Room award for Best Circus.

“It is the first work where I started to find a sense of who I was as an artist,” Mr Mann said.

He has been doing circus from the age of five. Growing up he was part of the circus training and went on to complete his Bachelor of Arts in circus.

“At the time of making Common Dissonance, I was growing through a stage in my life where I was observing the Aboriginal cultures and Western culture.

“I saw similarities and differences. There was this discourse or reactiveness combining those two.

“I spent a lot of time talking to people to try discovering for myself where those lines were and what mattered to me.”

Na Djinang Circus creates work that utilises the next generation’s social and political attitudes and tell stories that challenge our own perceived ideas about contemporary Australian society.

He’d transitioned his thinking for the last two years and wanted to collaborate with other artists to reflect people’s social and moral opinions through “dynamic thrilling circus”.

“What really sits right and I always had this vision, that the work I do isn’t solely mine,” Mr Mann said.

The Drum Theatre performance will be embodied by Johnathon Brown and Sarah Gray. It was originally performed by Mr Mann with contemporary dancer and circus performer Isabelle Champagne-Chittick.

“They (performers) will bring to it their own interpretation and reflect it in a way that’s right for them,” Mr Mann said.

“Particularly art and culture is always growing and shifting as people and society change.”

Mr Mann alongside Ms Champagne-Chittick used their distinctly contrasting upbringing as inspiration for the work.

Through his works Mr Mann learnt the “real commonality” in people regardless of the geography and a “whole bunch of variations and individual aspect.”

“What this shows emphasises is uniqueness of each individual whilst holding true to universal commonality.”

The performance uses the physical body to demonstrate complex human experiences, exploring connection, trust, vulnerability, joy and explores human characteristics from an indigenous perspective.

To book tickets email drumtheatre@cgd.vic.gov.au.

For more information view: https://youtu.be/C_ehPkaD4JI