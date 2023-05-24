Free food stop at mobile supermarket

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Foodbank’s “mini supermarket” on wheels is provided much-needed food relief to Doveton College families.

Twice a term, the purple bus emblazoned with bright murals rolls up to the school.

About 180 families line up for the free pick of fridges of dairy and zaatar bread and shelves of fruit, veg and other healthy food staples.

Any leftover food is distributed at the college at the end of the day.

“Foodbank are amazing. The school community are grateful because they clearly need it with the rising cost of living,” Doveton College principal Debra Gibson said.

“Anything we can do to help is a good thing.”

The bus also visits Hallam College as well as other schools across Melbourne.

Foodbank programs coordinator Kylie McKinlay said the service aims to reach out to communities not linked to food relief services.

“Food costs are skyrocketing. This is to get them through until the next time they shop.”

Foodbank also supplies 500 agencies and breakfast clubs at more than 1000 schools including Doveton College.

The bus is feeding 50 per cent more Doveton families than when it started in late 2021.

Regional manager Emma O’Connor said there’s been up to 35 per cent increase in food relief demand in the past six months.

“Our agencies who put food hampers together are cutting back from weekly to fortnightly because there are so many people demanding help.”