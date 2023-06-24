Turning point for optimism

by Sister Jayanti ben of The Brahma Kumaris, International

While pessimism and a sense of hopeless or total darkness has engulfed the entire world; this is also the turning point for hope and optimism.

It is said that after total darkness there is light, dawn, the beginning of a new day.

This is evident with the global shift with more people talking about values, meditation, plant-based diet, smoking being banned in public places and a holistic approach being taken in all aspects of health and well-being.

Doctors are now recommending meditation, silence, and reflection time as a complementary and integrative approach to treating a patient.

The younger generation are worried about their future and in many countries are promoting holistic architecture, education, healthy eating, and a lifestyle which promotes good mental and physical health.

While darkness is still there; all the awareness and changes are indicators of new beginnings.

Spirituality plays a big part in bringing people of all different faiths together despite traditions, customs and rituals being different. The common grounds of humanity, good wishes, goodwill, and shared core values brings everyone together on one platform.

Saints, mystics and meditators – those who have experienced silence and spirituality – speak about having similar experiences of deep peace, happiness, and one-ness.

This again shows that there is hope of peaceful co-existence, converting the co-values in the inner being – the soul. The end result being peace, love, truth, happiness, and purity.

As we learn to see others as one family and create a culture of togetherness, we will be able to solve many problems of society.

The journey begins with me – I.

I, as an individual soul, will have to bring about that change in my perspective and attitude. We are what we think, and silence, introspection and meditation help delve deep down to explore and find what the soul needs to thrive – Food for the Soul.

To achieve this, think about simplicity in your life as life is overly complicated.

Three main tips to be conscious about are:

• Do I need it – or is it a want (This will help eliminate waste thoughts, time, and resources).

• Think big – be a world server (What can I do that will have a positive global impact – pure feelings, good wishes, keeping the environment clean).

• Take time for self – reflect and see how you can bring about hope and change in yourself.