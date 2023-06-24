Refugees, new citizens celebrated

The Springvale Town Hall hosted dozens of new citizens in a World Refugee Week ceremony on Tuesday 20 June.

The citizenship ceremony, hosted by Refugee Communities Association of Australia (RCAA) in partnership with the Department of Home Affairs, recognised refugees, their contributions to the Australian economy and diversity as well as their achievements throughout their journey.

The event conferred citizenship to 150 now-new citizens from more than 42 countries.

The ceremony showcased many cultural dance performances including from the Vietnamese and Indonesian communities.

Speeches were made by newly arrived refugees, dignitaries and cultural food was also served.

Dignitaries in attendance were from the Department of Home Affairs, City of Greater Dandenong Mayor, councillors, representatives from UNHCR Canberra, senior officials from settlement organisations and representatives from consular corps in Melbourne.