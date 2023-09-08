Kids festival takes flight

The annual Greater Dandenong Children’s Festival returns for two weeks of fun this school holidays.

Greater Dandenong Council will hold a packed program of September fun for primary school children as well as for young people from 12 to 25 years.

The Children’s Festival will take flight with the headline event Little Day Out at Ross Reserve in Noble Park on Sunday 17 September, from 11am-4pm.

The rest of the school holidays will be filled with a range of family-friendly activities and workshops with the theme ‘Up in the Sky’.

Venues include the Drum Theatre, Dandenong Library and Springvale Community Hub.

Deckchair movies will also return, with films showing at Springvale Community Hub and Dandenong’s Harmony Square across the two-week school holiday break.

Young people (aged 12-25 years) can have fun with friends and explore their creative side through activities and workshops including, manga drawing, pizza making, K-Pop dance, an escape room visit and a sports day.

The council’s Youth and Family Services team will hold a five-a-side Street Style Soccer Tournament.

The popular tournament returns to Soccer5’s Dandenong on Friday 22 September, with four divisions, including Under 14 Male, Under 16 Male, Under 25 Male and Under 25 Female.

Youth Fest is a half-day festival featuring sport, arts workshops and live performances held at the Noble Park Skate Park and surrounds on Thursday 28 September, from 11am-2pm.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/childrens-festival or youth.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/programs/holiday-activities