Some of the city’s youngest celebrated the third birthday of Springvale Community Hub.

The hub lawns were abuzz with a school-holiday special of performances, circus workshops and butterflies.

It was part of the packed Greater Dandenong Children’s Festival program that ran over two weeks.

Since officially opening in 2020, the community hub has been a popular library, gallery and meeting venue with a big outdoor screen, cafe and playground.

Pictures: STEWART CHAMBERS