Supporting sisters into work

By Sahar Foladi

A Dandenong-based group is tackling high unemployment rates that continue to echo through parts of the community.

Not-for-profit organisation, Sister Works, is empowering migrant, refugee and asylum seeker women in Greater Dandenong who are struggling to secure jobs.

Employment and business support coordinator, Zahra Haydarbig says securing jobs for these women has become a real issue and challenge.

“We go through inductions, OH&S and training but we don’t receive anything further from potential employers.

“It’s a matter of accepting the diversity and building the trust. Our applicants are trustable, we’re here to support those who’re passionate and ready to work.”

Sister Works provide basic supports such as English classes, computer classes, how to use public transport and gradually shift to programs to equip the participants with the necessary job-ready skills.

A range of programs are provided such as warehousing, manufacturing, hospitality, beauty and make-up classes.

Anywhere between 40 to 60 women graduate from these programs ready to join the workforce.

“Our participants are looking to work in bicultural work fields and disability support services.

“We have a variety of applicants ready for jobs, not just in warehousing and hospitality.”

The program also offers ‘Job Ready’ sessions where participants are assisted with their resume, taught interview tips, food safety skills, barista skills and other skills and certificates required to work inhospitality and restaurant settings.

“Some of our diverse women are trying to get their licence but still have the support from family and friends to drive them around.,“ Ms Haydarbig said.

“It’s a very sweet outcome of everyone’s journey, to see them grow from the initial contact they had with us.

“I feel very satisfied and proud of these women for their accomplishments.”

The unemployment rate in Greater Dandenong in March 2023 was more than six per cent and at its peak in June 2020, at 10.4 per cent.

In October 2022, award-winning not-for-profit social enterprise, Ability Works, in partnership with RMIT launched a research paper to identify the best ways to reach different communities in Greater Dandenong. The high multicultural population has a range of barriers to employment.

As reported previously by Star Journal, data from the City of Greater Dandenong shows that women aged 25-44 years who have settled in Australia are less likely to be in a paid employment, while 57 per cent of men with Year 11 completion are employed.

Those with limited fluency in English language are at the most affected with 31 per cent in paid work.

Ability Works chief executive Sue Boyce had said there’s a “lack of trust between the migrant community and employers because of the very big differences compared to the country they’ve come from. The employment environment is very different.”

However, Ms Haydarbig says the women are as competitive as everyone else, with the correct resources and skills provided to them during their time with Sister Works.

“Coming from war-torn countries they’re very passionate to build their future, make their future brighter and become independent.

“We’ll be there to support the participants in their employment pathway on an ongoing basis, we won’t just hand them in to employers.”

She says the organisation is seeking new partnerships between local businesses, employers, and existing organisations in the community to provide better pathways to women.

Recently, a six-week partnership between Afri-Aus Care and Sister Works involving sewing sessions came to an end.

Afri-Aus Care founder Selba Gondoza-Luka said it was sad the short-lived partnership came to an end.

“The staff from Sister Works attended the sessions to provide our Mamas with sewing skills with 15 machines.

“Some of the mamas were beginners and some intermediate.

“It was a place where women, who are eager to learn new skills, met and socialised.”

The not-for-profit organisation, run by a group of professionals from migrant backgrounds, supports CALD and African communities. It is about breaking stigmas around mental health, with a focus on primary mental health intervention.

By the end of the program, the participants produced oven mitts, small bags for keys and mobiles, and grocery-shopping bags amongst other things.

“The mamas enjoyed the entire six-weeks. We cannot go without saying thank you to Sister Works, it was great,” Ms Gondoza-Luka said.

Details: Zahra Haydarbig at Sister Works, 0420 213 049.