by Sahar Foladi

Students at Wooranna Park Primary School made a dash for colours to celebrate diversity and inclusion in the school on Friday 20 October.

Lois Twohig Reserve was transformed into a kaleidoscope of colours as the school community came together for their annual colour run.

Students gathered at the starting line in teams, decked out in white attire and were doused with an array of vivid, eco-friendly pigments.

The event, introduced by the school fundraising committee, organised by the schools staff, students and community members was a great success, assistant principal Rachael Rydqvist said.

“The Colour Run was an unforgettable day of laughter, camaraderie, and kaleidoscopic memories. It was a colorful spectacle that left everyone with smiles as bright

“It certainly lived up to the promises to be an exhilarating and vibrant event surrounding our community with an array of colours and an infectious atmosphere of joy and unity.”