Families’ legend enshrined at Show

Two families that have been among the Dandenong Show’s greatest servants are set to be honoured.

The Greaves Reserve’s exhibition pavilion is set to be renamed the Follett Family Pavilion – in recognition of siblings John Follett and Joan Graham OAM as well as their family’s long association with the show.

A sign will also be installed to honour the Marriott family, which has been synonymous with Clydesdale horses at the show since the 1940’s.

Generations of the Follett family has been part of it for at least half of the show’s 151-year history.

John Follett and Joan Graham are both life members, their father Alf a long-serving committee member and president.

“It’s been a lifetime with my father (Alf) before me,” Follett says.

“My father was deeply involved in the Heatherton Carnival – one of the original trustees.

“He reared Clydesdale horses where Moorabbin Airport is now.”

Follett who was president in 2022 – the show’s 150th year – and has switched to an OH&S role this year.

Long-serving committee member Joan was awarded an OAM this year for her inspiring work as a foster mum. Now in her 80s, she has cared for more than 500 foster kids in about 60 years.

Following in their footsteps is show president Kate Reedy – who is John’s great niece and Joan’s granddaughter.

Reedy’s parents Michelle and Greg were instrumental in the show’s animal nursery.

The next generation of show leadership also include Follett’s niece Leanne Barlow as senior vice-president and Cheryl Collier as junior vice-president.

They both organise the main arena’s packed entertainment program.

Meanwhile, committee member Graeme Marriott said his family, starting with his father Alan, have been showing Clydesdales since the 1940’s.

Graeme’s personal association with Dandenong spans half a century, from when he started showing horses in 1971.

He’s also received a distinguished service award from the Victorian Clydesdale Horse Society.

When asked how long he’d been on the committee, Marriott quipped: “Too long”. Safe to say, he’s been helping to organize the show for more than 30 years.

He pays tribute to the committee’s “culture” of “good people that want to give and not take”.

“In the early days, it was totally different. They were all farming communities around Dandenong and now it’s totally changed.

“But we’re always looking forward to new people to come on our committee.”