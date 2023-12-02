Christmas market and Carols

Harmony Square will be transformed into a wonderful Christmas Market with plenty of festive food and Christmas crafts. Then, join in the Christmas Carol sing along with a variety of amazing performers. Includes pre-show library storytime, Santa meet and greet, and school and community performers (5pm-6pm) and Carols (from 6pm, including a visit from Santa at 8.45pm)

– Friday 1 December, 3pm-9pm at Harmony Square, cnr Walker, Thomas and Lonsdale streets, Dandenong. Free event.

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch celebrates 40 years of Neighbourhood Watch in Victoria with a public forum, safety information session, AGM and supper. Guest speaker: Detective Senior Sergeant Rachel Marshall, an Officer in Charge at Dandenong police station who has served in CIU, sexual offences and child abuse units. All welcome.

– Wednesday 29 November, 7pm for 7.30pm start at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. (Ample parking at the rear of centre, off Frank Street). Bookings: trybooking.com/CLYOJ

Art exhibition and book launch

Celebrate the amazing talent of The Art of Soul and Creative Writing Groups at this community event. Launch of the book ‘Hopes and Dreams’ with readings and signings by authors, original artworks of Open Door artists, light finger food, champagne and games. Artworks, books and handmade cards, cushions, junk journals and diaries for sale. Raffle raising funds for Friends of Refugees.

– Thursday 30 November 11am-2pm at 110 Ann Street, Dandenong.

Community calendar opening

Join in for the official opening of the Community Calendar Exhibition. The winning calendar images will be displayed in the foyer and the prize winners will be announced at the event.

– Thursday 30 November, 6pm-7.30pm at The Drum theatre, Dandenong. Free event.

Christmas fete

Australian Animal Protection Society’s (AAPS) Christmas Fete is a fun-filled, low-cost, old-fashioned day out with family activities, homemade and home-grown produce, games, entertainment and a Santa visit. A day for young and old, and of course, dogs are welcome to attend.

– Sunday 3 December, 10am-3pm at 26 Aegean Court, Keysborough.

Vision Sunday Family Day

Community event with fun activities such as tug o’ war, hip hop workshop, karaoke, Bible trivia and sumo suits, as well as food trucks, free coffee, popcorn and ice cream. Launches of the rebranding of Lighthouse Christian Church. All welcome.

– Sunday, 3 December, 10am-2pm at Lighthouse Christian Family Church, 927 Springvale Road, Keysborough.

Children’s remembrance

The Springvale Botanical Cemetery hosts its annual Children’s Remembrance Service. This is an event that brings the community together, to pause for a moment, and to reflect and remember the children who are no longer with us.

– Sunday 3 December, 5pm-8pm at Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Hwy, Springvale. Free event, bookings essential. Details: 9788 9411 or events@smct.org.au

Christmas nativity scene

Come along to watch Australia’s well-renowned and largest traditional Christmas nativity scene display in its 20th year on display. Be enchanted by Wilson Fernandez’s display as the designer, creator and artist of the annual nativity scene display.

– Monday 4 December – Friday 12 January, 10.30am-8pm (Strictly by appointments only) at St. Elizabeth Parish Church, 107 Bakers Road, Dandenong North. Details: Wilson Fernandez, 0428 927 110 or australiannativityscene.org

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club will meet for a Christmas celebration dinner. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for women and the Club supports the SMITH Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday 5 December, 7pm at Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

Safe number plates

Bring your vehicle and have anti-theft screws fixed to your number plates for $3. In association with Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch.

– Wednesday, 6 December 10am-2pm at Talyer Auto Dandenong, 4/260-276 Abbotts Road Dandenong South. Bookings: 1800 825 937.

Light Up Our Street Lanterns

Copas Park will be illuminated by a trail of glowing lanterns and artwork created by local school students to launch the Our Street Noble Park campaign. Free sausages, CFA truck, stilt walker, giant kaleidoscope and live music.

– Saturday 9 December from 5.30pm-9pm at Copas Park, 53 Buckley Street, Noble Park. The trail will be lit at 8.30pm. Free event.

Interfaith Network tour

Join a guided public tour of places of worship in the South East – Emir Sultan Mosque, Gurdwara Sri Guru Granth Sahib temple, St John’s German Lutheran Church and Chua Quan Thanh (Tao Temple).

– Wednesday 13 December 8.30am-3pm; $25 (plus $10-$15 donation for lunch at St John’s). Details: Helen Heath: 8774 7662, 0421 829 563 or education@interfaithnetwork.org.au

Question the Space

Enjoy works by artists Rachel Burke, Ross Coulter, Jordan Fleming, Guerrilla Girls, Melbourne Art Library, Kent Morris, Dean Norton, Tina Patlas, Kenny Pittock, Nick Selenitsch and TextaQueen. Artwork locations include Walker Street Gallery and various venues around central Dandenong.

– until Friday 1 March at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, corner Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong (open Tuesday-Friday, 12pm-4pm).

Yesteryear: A Glimpse into Greater Dandenong’s Past

This exhibition explores our region’s changing landscape and rich historical narratives through selected artworks, images and objects from Council’s Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection and local historical society collections.

– Open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am to 2pm (until 1 March) at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month (next on 31 October) 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. We are in need of a few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801