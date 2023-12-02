LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dawn back at the helm

It was a pleasure to be at the Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch AGM at the Paddy O’Donoghue Centre on Wednesday, 29 November

Getting more than 30 people to an AGM is impressive. They can be the driest of meetings.

That so many came is a testimony to the hard work of outgoing president Sue Glenn, incoming president Dawn Vernon and their great committee in building Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch to be such an effective organisation furthering crime prevention in the community.

Last night was a special celebration as Neighbourhood Watch is 40 years old this year.

Dawn, who has been president for almost all of Greater Dandenong Neigbourhood Watch’s 14-year history, will lead the local branch of the organisation into its 15th year and it is in safe hands with her.

Matthew Kirwan

Noble Park